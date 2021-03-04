The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 4, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A fresh batch of Arctic air is forecast to dip southward
into the Northeast states today. Temperatures will drop
10-20 degrees from Wednesday's high. Just enough moisture
may be around to produce snow showers from lakes Erie and
Ontario to the central Appalachians. The zone from the
Southeast states to the northern Plains can expect dry
weather. Sunshine is in store for the Southeast in the wake
of the recent rainstorm. The same storm that brought rain to
Southern California on Wednesday is expected to pivot across
the Rockies and High Plains with areas of rain and snow.
This storm will dip toward the Gulf coast with rain at the
end of the week. In the Northwest, a new storm from the
Pacific is likely to approach and deliver rain and
high-elevation snow prior to the end of the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 87 at Pompano Beach, FL
National Low Wednesday -13 at Crested Butte, CO
_____
