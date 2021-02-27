The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 27, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weak storm will spread a swath of mainly light rain, snow

and spotty ice through the Northeast today. An area of rain

will trail the storm from the central Appalachians to

northeastern Texas. Within this area, cumulative rainfall

can lead to flooding problems. As seasonable air holds over

the Midwest, warmth will build over the Southeast with some

record highs to be challenged in Florida. Farther west, a

broad zone of snow is forecast to extend from eastern Oregon

to the western parts of South Dakota and Nebraska. Locally

heavy snow is expected for the high country, while much of

the snow will melt as it falls in the valleys. Rain showers

will linger on the Oregon coast. Gusty winds are anticipated

to pick up in the Southwest, with a Santa Ana event in store

for coastal areas of Southern California to ramp up tonight.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 90 at McAllen, TX

National Low Friday -18 at Clayton Lake, ME

