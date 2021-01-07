The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, January 7, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a storm over the Atlantic finally begins to weaken and
spin to the northeast, more areas can expect some breaks in
the clouds, and some places can turn out mostly sunny in the
Northeastern states today. Where the sun pops out, a mild
day is in store. A storm will spread snow from southern
Missouri to northern Arkansas and part of western Kentucky
with rain farther south to the Gulf coast. A few locally
gusty thunderstorms are forecast for the immediate Gulf
coast. Most of the Plains and Southwest can expect some
sunshine and dry conditions. A storm will produce an area of
snow from parts of Montana, Idaho and western Wyoming. Much
of Washington, Oregon and Northern California will have dry
weather ahead of a storm with more rain and mountain snow to
end the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 83 at Harlingen, TX
National Low Wednesday -14 at Daniel, WY
_____
