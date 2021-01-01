The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 1, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A major storm will continue to take a slow northeastward

path today and tonight over the Mississippi Valley. A swath

of heavy ice and snow will extend from parts of Oklahoma and

Kansas to Missouri, Iowa and Illinois with a glaze of ice

for a time from northeastern Illinois to parts of Indiana,

Ohio and southern Michigan. The same storm will produce a

period of ice over the central Appalachians and then ice and

snow over upstate New York and central and northern New

England tonight. Rain will fall over the lower part of the

Ohio Valley, Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions with gusty

thunderstorms in store for parts of the Carolinas and

Georgia. Most areas from the northern Plains to the Rockies

and Southwest will be dry. Rain will approach the coasts of

Washington and Oregon.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 84 at Punta Gorda, FL

National Low Thursday -19 at Gothic, CO

