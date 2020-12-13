The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 13, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

In the West today, there will be a strong area of low

pressure moving onshore with soaking rain from Washington to

Central California and snow building in the mountains from

the Cascades to the northern Rockies and southward to the

Sierra Nevada. Another system in the southern Plains will

move eastward from southeastern Texas into Louisiana. This

system will produce snow through parts of Oklahoma into

Missouri as well as rain and thunderstorms from Texas to

Mississippi. Additional showers will extend eastward through

Georgia and the Carolinas. A cold front in the northern

Plains will lead to snow in eastern North Dakota early, then

northern Minnesota into Wisconsin. Additional rain and snow

showers will shift through portions of Pennsylvania

northward to northern New England, mainly early.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 88 at Zapata, TX

National Low Saturday -22 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather