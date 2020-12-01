The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a major storm pushes northward into eastern Canada, the

circulation around the storm will allow heavy rain to taper

to showers in much of the Northeast today. Cold air will be

slow to reach coastal areas of the Northeast but is forecast

to continue to blast across the Southern states, where the

first freeze of the season occurred at the start of the day.

On the storm's colder side, bands of heavy lake-effect snow

will fall on portions of eastern Ohio and the western parts

of Pennsylvania and New York state. Up to a couple of feet

of snow can fall from the lake effect on top of the snow

that fell during the main part of the storm into last night.

Much of the rest of the nation will be dry, except for an

area of snow that is forecast to propagate across the

Rockies during the day then into parts of the High

Plains of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas tonight.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Monday -23 at Antero Reservoir, CO

