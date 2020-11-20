The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 20, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Temperatures will continue to trend higher in the Northeast

today as southerly winds bring warmer air into the region.

Afternoon temperatures in some locations are expected to

reach about 10 degrees above normal for the time of year.

Outside of a stray shower or thunderstorm in Florida, the

eastern U.S. will be largely dry. At the same time, snow

showers will taper off in the mountains of the Northwest as

a storm system moves away and into the northern Plains.

However, a drop in temperature may be the only clue this

storm has moved through the northern tier of the country as

very little precipitation is expected. The Southwest will be

dry to end the week, while temperatures closer to the border

will remain above normal.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 90 at Canadian, TX

National Low Thursday 8 at Houlton, ME

