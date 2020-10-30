The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, October 30, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As Zeta races over the North Atlantic, a secondary storm

that originated from the southern Plains earlier this week

will bring cold rain and wet snow to the Northeast for a

little while today. A few inches will fall over the

mountains of New England. Spotty showers will occur in parts

of Ohio and western Pennsylvania as chilly air moves in

behind the storm. Showers will mark the arrival of a cold

front in South Florida. Much of the balance of the Eastern

and Central states can expect a dry day with sunshine. The

air will moderate over the Plains and Rockies from cold

conditions that started the week. The Southwest will remain

dry and sunny as a storm sends rain and high-elevation snow

showers into Washington and western Oregon.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 93 at Chino, CA

National Low Thursday -4 at Antero Reservoir, CO

