The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 29, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Even though Zeta will slowly unwind while racing across the

Southeast states today, fast-forward motion of the storm can

still produce strong enough winds to knock over trees and

trigger power outages into Virginia and the Carolinas. Heavy

rain will extend from the middle part of the Mississippi

Valley to southern New England and the interior South. There

can be small stream and urban flooding anywhere in this

swath. Thunderstorms can be briefly severe in the Southeast,

south of Zeta's track. A change to snow is forecast tonight

over the interior Northeast as cold air catches up with a

trailing storm from the Plains. Most areas from the Upper

Midwest to the Rockies and Pacific coast will be dry. As

chilly air settles eastward, milder air is expected to build

over the Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 93 at Jacksonville, FL

National Low Wednesday -4 at Randolph, UT

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather