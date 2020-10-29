The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 29, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Even though Zeta will slowly unwind while racing across the
Southeast states today, fast-forward motion of the storm can
still produce strong enough winds to knock over trees and
trigger power outages into Virginia and the Carolinas. Heavy
rain will extend from the middle part of the Mississippi
Valley to southern New England and the interior South. There
can be small stream and urban flooding anywhere in this
swath. Thunderstorms can be briefly severe in the Southeast,
south of Zeta's track. A change to snow is forecast tonight
over the interior Northeast as cold air catches up with a
trailing storm from the Plains. Most areas from the Upper
Midwest to the Rockies and Pacific coast will be dry. As
chilly air settles eastward, milder air is expected to build
over the Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 93 at Jacksonville, FL
National Low Wednesday -4 at Randolph, UT
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather