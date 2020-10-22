The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 22, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warmth will linger from the Southwest to the South Central

and Southeastern states today. Warm air will also remain in

the Ohio Valley and build in the mid-Atlantic region. A few

showers and thunderstorms will dampen areas from Florida to

coastal Texas as rain showers dot the Carolina and Georgia

coasts. As cool air dips southward into New England, cold

air will be reinforced over the North Central states as a

storm moves along the northern tier. That storm will spread

heavy snow from the northern Plains to part of the Upper

Midwest with areas of rain farther south over the Great

Lakes and thunderstorms in parts of the central Plains. Cold

air will hover over the interior Northwest with a break in

storms. The next storm is forecast to move in on Friday over

the Northwest with areas of rain and snow.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 98 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Wednesday 0 at Scobey, MT

_____

