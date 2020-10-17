The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A strengthening storm will exit the Northeast today. In most

areas of New England, rain will simply end, but in the

mountains across the northern tier, a change to snow can

bring a few inches of accumulation to the high elevations.

Dry air will sweep in from the central Appalachians as the

day progresses. Another storm will spread rain across the

Upper Midwest with accumulating snow over the northern tier.

A third storm is forecast to spread more snow across western

and southern Montana and northern Wyoming with rain showers

farther south to northern Colorado. Showers will linger over

South Florida as much of the rest of the nation can expect a

dry day with sunshine. Hot weather will persist in the

Southwest, but a cooling trend is forecast for next week.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 105 at Thermal, CA

National Low Friday 7 at Daniel, WY

