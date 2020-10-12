The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 12, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Downpours associated with Delta and other non-tropical

features will soak the mid-Atlantic and southeastern New

England today. There will be the risk of localized flash

flooding, mainly in low-lying and poor drainage areas, as

well as coastal flooding due to a strong wind off the water.

Temperatures will be below normal, with highs in the 50s for

most of the Northeast. Another storm system is forecast to

cross the western and central Great Lakes and Ohio Valley

with soaking rain and locally gusty thunderstorms. Cooler,

drier air will spill in behind this system across the

Plains. Gusty winds are expected to buffet Montana, Wyoming

and into the northern Plains. Dry, sunny weather will

persist in the Southwest as the Northwest stays unsettled.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 103 at Del Rio, TX

National Low Sunday 19 at Dakota Hill, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather