The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Rough seas, dangerous surf and coastal flooding will persist
along much of the Atlantic coast today. Seas will build
further in eastern Massachusetts and Maine as Teddy, well
offshore, approaches Nova Scotia. Much of the eastern
two-thirds of the nation will be dry and sunny, except for
part of the South Central states. Beta is forecast to push
slowly northward in coastal Texas with heavy rain and
flooding to expand from northeastern Texas and Louisiana to
parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma. Coastal flooding and locally
damaging winds will affect Louisiana and the upper part of
the Texas coast. As warmth and dryness continue over much of
the West, showers will dot the mountains in Colorado, Utah,
Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Drenching rain is forecast to
approach the coasts of Washington and Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 110 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 17 at Daniel, WY
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather