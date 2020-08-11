The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 11, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will fire along and ahead of a
push of cooler and less humid air from northern New England
to the central and southern Plains today. Most of the storms
will be subsevere with a few downpours and locally gusty
winds. However, some communities can be highly severe with
high winds, flash flooding or both. Farther to the east and
south, hot and humid conditions will linger. A few locally
drenching storms will erupt over the Southeast. A small
number of these storms can lead to flash flooding. Much of
the area from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will be dry
and sunny as heat lingers over the interior Southwest. The
heat is forecast to intensify later this week. A few storms
are likely to pop over the High Plains each day from central
Montana to northwestern Texas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 31 at Fraser, CO
