The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 3, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tropical Storm Isaias will push northward and eventually

make landfall in the eastern part of the Carolinas today.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and rising seas will accompany the

approach of Isaias with the likelihood of flooding and

damaging winds. The storm is forecast to track just inland

over the Northeast on Tuesday. A mosaic of showers and

thunderstorms will riddle the balance of the eastern third

of the nation amidst a very warm and humid air mass. Much of

the Plains will be free of rain with sunshine and lower

humidity. But, a few storms are likely to affect areas from

western Nebraska to part of northwestern Texas. Most of the

region from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will be dry and

sunny. More heat is in store for the interior Southwest as

coastal areas throttle back.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 118 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 34 at Walden, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather