The Nation's Weather for Friday, July 10, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A tropical system that may gather the name Fay will spread

downpours from the immediate mid-Atlantic coast on into

southern New England today. While rain can ease the drought

in New England, it may also lead to urban flooding problems

into Saturday. Winds will quicken along the coast with rough

surf. A swath of drenching showers and thunderstorms will

extend from the Great Lakes to the Southeast states. Some of

the storms can be locally severe with strong wind gusts and

flash flooding. Searing heat will continue and intensify

over the interior Southwest and central and southern High

Plains. Only very spotty, late-day storms are forecast for

the region. Storms can become strong over the northern

Plains. A bubble of Pacific air will cool much of Washington

and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 114 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 26 at Stanley, ID

