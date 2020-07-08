The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a tropical disturbance over the Southeastern states

wanders slowly toward the Atlantic coast, there is the

potential for it to evolve into a tropical depression or

storm while moving northward later this week. Showers and

thunderstorms will continue to drench the Southeast today

with spottier storms for the lower Mississippi Valley, the

Ohio Valley and the Northeast. A few of these storms can be

heavy and gusty at the local level. Storms are forecast to

become severe from the Upper Midwest to parts of the

northern and central Plains. The greatest threats from the

storms in the Central states will be high winds and hail.

Much of the rest of the Plains and West will be dry, sunny

and hot. The risk of wildfires will continue over the

interior.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 19 at Bodie State Park, CA

