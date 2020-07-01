The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The strongest weather system across the nation will be a

disturbance and a cool front that will advance over the

North Central states today. These features can bring heavy,

gusty and locally severe thunderstorms to the upper part of

the Mississippi Valley. Locally drenching showers and

thunderstorms are in store for the Eastern Seaboard from

Georgia to Maine, as well as parts of the Appalachians and

the lower Ohio, lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.

Incidents of isolated flash flooding can occur. Most of the

West can expect dry weather today as heat builds over the

High Plains. A few late-day thunderstorms can dot the ridges

and peaks of the Rockies. Less wind is in store for the

Southwest compared to recent days. Clouds and showers will

cool parts of Washington and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 109 at Altus, OK

National Low Tuesday 19 at Bodie State Park, CA

