The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, June 3, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A dome of heat over the Central states will be flattened and
pushed into the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions today.
Thunderstorms, some capable of causing high winds, large
hail and flash flooding, will extend along a 1,200-mile-long
swath from Kansas to New Jersey. Locally heavy showers and
thunderstorms are also anticipated in the rest of the
Northeast, lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast. A few
thunderstorms can erupt in the afternoon over the central
Rockies and parts of the northern High Plains. A pocket of
slightly cooler air will settle over the Upper Midwest as
heat holds on with sunshine over the interior Southwest.
Much of the Northwest will trend cooler with a blend of
clouds and sunshine. Meanwhile, Cristobal, which formed on
Tuesday, will brew over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 109 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 26 at Houlton, ME
