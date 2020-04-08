The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As May-like warmth extends northward over the Midwest and

into part of the Northeast today, areas of showers and

heavier thunderstorms will erupt or continue from last

night. The greatest risk of thunderstorms becoming severe on

a regional basis will extend from the Ohio Valley to the

middle Mississippi Valley and the Tennessee Valley later in

the day. Storms in this area can bring large hail, flash

flooding and high winds. Much colder air will break loose

over the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest and then aim

at the Deep South and East Coast later in the week. A

stalled storm will bring more drenching rain and mountain

snow to the Southwest, including California, Nevada, Arizona

and southwestern Utah. Much of the Northwest can expect dry

weather and sunshine.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 93 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Tuesday 12 at Sunset Crater, AZ

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather