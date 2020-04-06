The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 6, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure will bring dry weather to the Northeast today,
while a frontal boundary will bring a few showers and
thunderstorms to southern Virginia, North Carolina and
northern South Carolina. To the south, showers and a few
thunderstorms will occur across the Florida peninsula. In
the southcentral U.S., a few showers and thunderstorms will
fire up across Texas. Elsewhere, a cold front will bring
showers to the Great Lakes. Dry and warmer weather is
expected for much of the northern and central Plains.
Showers will occur over Northern California, while heavy
rain and even a few thunderstorms will occur across parts of
Southern California. Dry and rather sunny conditions are
forecast for much of the Four Corners region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 88 at Jasper, AL
National Low Sunday 4 at Willow City, ND
_____
