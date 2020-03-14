The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 14, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A swath of rain and thunderstorms will extend from Kansas
and Texas to West Virginia and Tennessee today as a storm
system sweeps through the region. Snow or a rain and snow
mix will fall along the northern fringes of the system from
part of the northern and central Plains to the Ohio Valley.
Dry, blustery and cold weather is forecast across much of
the Northeast. Outside of stray showers, most of the Deep
South will be dry and warm. A significant push of Arctic air
will plunge into the Northwest, accompanied by blizzard
conditions in portions of the interior. Chilly and windy
conditions will spill southward across the Pacific coast
with showers of rain and snow. Feet of snow will pile up and
snarl travel over the northern Sierra Nevada.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 96 at Zapata, TX
National Low Friday -9 at Lake Yellowstone, WY
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather