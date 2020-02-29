The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 29, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Cold air will keep its grip on the eastern part of the
nation today. As the cold air flows past the open waters of
the Great Lakes, bands of heavy lake-effect snow and snow
squalls will continue over the interior Northeast. Most
other areas from the Atlantic coast to the High Plains can
expect dry weather. Abundant sunshine is forecast for the
immediate Atlantic coast, Deep South, Mississippi Valley and
Plains. Milder air will begin to build over the middle of
the nation and will head to the East early next week. In the
West, dry weather is expected to hold on from the Four
Corners region to Southern California. Meanwhile, a storm
from the Pacific will begin to spread rain showers and
mountain snow showers from Washington and Oregon to Idaho,
western Montana, northern Nevada and Northern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 91 at Anaheim, CA
National Low Friday -24 at Crane Lake, MN
