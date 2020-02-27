The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 27, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A strengthening storm will produce heavy snow over part of
the interior Northeast today while a wintry mix will move
over the upper coast of New England. Morning rain and
thunderstorms will be followed by a sweep of dry air farther
south over New England and the mid-Atlantic coast. Bands of
heavy lake-effect snow will develop over the central Great
Lakes and expand eastward as the storm departs. The storm
will create a large zone of gusty winds that will help to
spread cold air from the Midwest to the Northeast. A batch
of light snow and flurries will affect the northern Plains.
Much of the South and West can expect dry weather and
sunshine. Warm conditions are in store for Southern
California while temperatures are forecast to moderate over
the High Plains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 90 at Stuart, FL
National Low Wednesday -27 at Crested Butte, CO
