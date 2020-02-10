The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 11, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system tracking out of the mid-South will spill over
into the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas tomorrow. Periods of
rain are expected throughout much of the day, which could
lead to some minor flooding issues. The next storm system
that will track through much of the South will track out of
the Desert Southwest into the southern Plains. As the storm
system intensifies, heavy snow is expected across West Texas
and New Mexico. As the storm moves eastward, snow will
transition over to rain overnight. Throughout the northern
tier of the country, mainly dry conditions are expected
tomorrow. This includes most of the interior Northeast,
Midwest, Plains, Rockies and West Coast. Across this zone,
lower-than-average temperatures are expected as well.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 92 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Monday -20 at Tomahawk, WI
