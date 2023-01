WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

TORNADO WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 24/25

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SHREVEPORT LA

240 PM CST WED JAN 18 2023

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 24 FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN LOUISIANA THIS CANCELS 2 PARISHES

IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

CLAIBORNE DE SOTO

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST TEXAS

ANGELINA SAN AUGUSTINE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HAYNESVILLE, HOMER, LOGANSPORT,

LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND STONEWALL.

TORNADO WATCH 24 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS

UNION

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES

IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA

LINCOLN

BIENVILLE RED RIVER SABINE

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

SABINE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO,

GIBSLAND, HEMPHILL, MANY, MARTIN, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL,

RINGGOLD, RUSTON, AND ZWOLLE.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

JASPER NEWTON SABINE

TYLER

