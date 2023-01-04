WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1026 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting San Augustine, Nacogdoches,

Shelby and Rusk Counties.

For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1030 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary

roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday was 15.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2

feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday

morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

- At 8:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 161.6 feet.

ending at 8:45 AM CST Wednesday was 161.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.9

feet early Saturday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

