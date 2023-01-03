WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

825 PM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Texas...

Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, San Augustine,

Rusk and Shelby Counties.

For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 830 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast

to continue until just after midnight early on Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...Until early on Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next

several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have

cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher

ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:30 PM CST Tuesday was 14.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0

feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below

flood stage early Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

