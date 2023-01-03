WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 141 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Rusk, northwestern Nacogdoches and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 215 AM CST... At 141 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alto, or 10 miles south of Rusk, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Alto, Garrison, Morrill, Sacul, Douglass, Trawick, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Lawsonville, Glenfawn, Lilbert, Linwood and Looneyville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3153 9511 3168 9523 3204 9466 3181 9449 TIME...MOT...LOC 0741Z 237DEG 51KT 3165 9510 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather