WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

811 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby

and Nacogdoches Counties.

For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next

several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have

cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher

ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:30 AM CST Sunday was 14.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Friday

morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

14.7 feet on 02/23/2012.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather