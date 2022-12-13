WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

West central Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

West central Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

East central Harrison County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 430 PM CST.

* At 354 PM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado

was located near Waskom, or 14 miles west of Shreveport, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris

may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile

homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes,

businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete

destruction is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Shreveport, Bossier City, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Benton,

Fosters, Ferguson and Cross Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly

tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move

to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Liberty County in southeastern Texas...

* At 354 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mont Belvieu,

or 10 miles east of Barrett, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Liberty, Dayton, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Daisetta,

Hardin, Kenefick, Devers and Dayton Lakes.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CST

FOR EASTERN TRINITY AND NORTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES...

At 356 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seven Oaks, or

11 miles north of Livingston, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Corrigan, Seven Oaks and Moscow.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for southeastern

Texas.

