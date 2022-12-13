WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

151 PM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Miller, Cass

and southeastern Bowie Counties through 230 PM CST...

At 151 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Wake Village to 7 miles northwest of

Berea. Movement was northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Atlanta, Wake Village, Nash, Linden, Queen City, Redwater,

Maud, Fouke, Bivins, Ravanna, Genoa, Brightstar, Kildare, Fairview,

Avinger, Mount Pleasant, Bloomburg, Douglassville and Domino.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for southwestern

Arkansas...and northeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3349 9373 3288 9414 3288 9465 3344 9428

TIME...MOT...LOC 1951Z 243DEG 46KT 3337 9408 3284 9451

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

