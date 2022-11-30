WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 736 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Smith and Wood Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Sabine River Near Mineola. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.7 feet Monday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather