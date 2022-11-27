WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

626 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus and Franklin

Counties.

For the White Oak Creek...including Talco...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 630 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White Oak Creek Near Talco.

* WHEN...From this morning to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of creek

bottoms. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek

bottoms should move them to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3

feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late

tomorrow evening.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

