WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 551 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected late tonight through Sunday morning. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier County, Howard County and Little River County. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red River County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday.