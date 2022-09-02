WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

402 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nacogdoches

and northwestern Angelina Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hudson, or near Lufkin, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Etoile, Woden,

Burke, Redland, Clawson, Homer and Central.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3121 9478 3137 9492 3163 9464 3136 9440

TIME...MOT...LOC 2101Z 232DEG 18KT 3135 9480

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

