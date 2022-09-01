WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Shelby County in eastern Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 641 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Various area around Center are seeing

water flowing over the roads. . Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Center and James.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma...

Northwestern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodwell, or

14 miles southwest of Guymon, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Goodwell and Texhoma.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Hemphill County through 715 PM CDT...

At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles northeast of Lake Marvin, or 17 miles east of Canadian, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Hemphill County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3577 10011 3602 10016 3606 10006 3606 10002

3602 10000 3580 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 2344Z 330DEG 12KT 3593 10008

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

