Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 212 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Smith County through 245 PM CDT... At 211 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Whitehouse, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tyler, Whitehouse and New Chapel Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Lake Tyler, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 3241 9541 3245 9514 3218 9507 3214 9525 3214 9528 TIME...MOT...LOC 1911Z 165DEG 6KT 3223 9520 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH