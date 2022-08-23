WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

648 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following creek in Texas...

Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rabbit Creek At Kilgore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.6 feet.

- Forecast...The Rabbit Creek is expected to fall to 3.7 feet

early Sunday morning.

