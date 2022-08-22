WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

515 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nacogdoches,

northwestern Angelina and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 600

PM CDT...

At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Douglass, or 11 miles west of Nacogdoches, moving east

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Nacogdoches, Wells, Morrill, Melrose, Pollok, Martinsville, Forest

and Appleby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3160 9507 3182 9443 3180 9442 3177 9443

3174 9441 3171 9442 3169 9441 3166 9441

3164 9439 3163 9437 3162 9436 3156 9433

3142 9500

TIME...MOT...LOC 2215Z 252DEG 25KT 3157 9484

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Bandera, Medina and Uvalde.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Medina, Uvalde, Hondo, Bandera, Tarpley, Sabinal, D'Hanis,

Hill Country State Natural Area, New Fountain, Utopia, Quihi,

Knippa, Mico, Lakehills, Bandera Falls, Pipe Creek, Kronkosky

State Natural Area, Government Canyon State Natural Area,

Uvalde Estates and Lake Medina Shores.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

