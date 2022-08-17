WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

550 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Nacogdoches,

northwestern Angelina and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 615

PM CDT...

At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Nacogdoches to near Wells. Movement was

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Hudson, Wells, Melrose, Woden, Pollok, Appleby,

Redland, Clawson and Central.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3124 9487 3126 9490 3128 9488 3130 9490

3132 9490 3134 9491 3134 9496 3138 9495

3141 9498 3142 9500 3144 9501 3144 9504

3146 9505 3172 9462 3149 9436 3122 9486

TIME...MOT...LOC 2250Z 329DEG 15KT 3165 9466 3146 9496

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Freestone

and northwestern Leon Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Teague, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

Teague, Fairfield, Buffalo and Jewett.

This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 175 and 196.

LAT...LON 3134 9619 3160 9636 3172 9620 3151 9583

TIME...MOT...LOC 2250Z 319DEG 7KT 3161 9623

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

