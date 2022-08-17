WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 308 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Smith and north central Cherokee Counties through 400 PM CDT... At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chandler, or near Tyler, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tyler, Whitehouse, Bullard, Troup, Arp, Mount Selman, Mixon, Noonday and New Chapel Hill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3225 9547 3226 9547 3228 9546 3229 9545 3230 9545 3231 9546 3236 9545 3237 9546 3237 9547 3243 9542 3224 9499 3200 9520 3224 9549 TIME...MOT...LOC 2008Z 306DEG 7KT 3232 9542 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather