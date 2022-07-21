WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 242 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather