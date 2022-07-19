WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

247 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

CDT TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to midnight

CDT tonight.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 096 Red River, Fire Weather

Zone 097 Bowie, Fire Weather Zone 108 Franklin, Fire Weather

Zone 109 Titus, Fire Weather Zone 110 Camp, Fire Weather Zone

111 Morris, Fire Weather Zone 112 Cass, Fire Weather Zone 124

Wood, Fire Weather Zone 125 Upshur and Fire Weather Zone 136

Smith.

* TIMING...Most dangerous in the afternoon, with higher wind

speeds and lower MinRH values.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Between 100-108 degrees.

* IMPACTS...Wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread

rapidly. Any activities that could start a wildfire should be

avoided. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and may

be unlawful in some counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

