WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 327 PM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Harrison and central Panola Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 326 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deberry, or 11 miles northeast of Carthage, or near De Berry, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Carthage, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Gary City, Midyett, Deadwood, Front and Woods. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3242 9420 3227 9407 3207 9406 3199 9433 3223 9448 3238 9446 TIME...MOT...LOC 2026Z 041DEG 16KT 3227 9421 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____