WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas... Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just south of Kilgore, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Longview, Kilgore, Overton, New London, Liberty City, Rolling Meadows and Laird Hill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.