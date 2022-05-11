WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY,MAY 12TH...

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared

an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler...Longview...Marshall areas for

Thursday...May 12,2022.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on

Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride,

walking or riding a vehicle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding

drive- through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle

properly tuned.

If required...the next Ozone Action Day notice will be issued by

300 pm on Friday...May 13th.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: the Facts

(https://www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html)

EPA Air Now

(https://www.airnow.gov/?reportingArea=Tyler-Longview-

Marshall&stateCode=TX)

Take Care of Texas

(https://takecareoftexas.org/hot-wire/what-ozone-action-day)

