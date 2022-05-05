WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

213 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CASS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southwestern

Arkansas...and northwestern Louisiana.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Smith County in northeastern Texas...

Upshur County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 214 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Tyler, Gladewater, Gilmer, Lindale, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Hoard,

Rosewood, West Mountain, Noonday, Winona, Midway, Red Springs,

Pritchett, Grice, Bettie and Carroll.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL RUSK COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern

Texas.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR

NORTHWESTERN PANOLA COUNTY...

At 215 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Beckville, or 11

miles northwest of Carthage, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Panola County.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

