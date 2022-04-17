WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1245 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marion, southern Cass, Morris, southeastern Titus and east central Camp Counties through 145 PM CDT... At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rocky Branch, or 13 miles northeast of Pittsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha, Bivins, Cason, Lodi, Jenkins, Rocky Branch, Kildare, Fairview, Avinger, Marietta and Pruett. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3300 9489 3327 9476 3301 9409 3276 9420 TIME...MOT...LOC 1745Z 290DEG 27KT 3309 9476 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...