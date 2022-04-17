WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

756 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and

Angelina Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 162.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 161.1 feet Friday

morning.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather